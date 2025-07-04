Indian Navy conducts Annual Safety Review 2025 at Kochi

The eighth edition of the Indian Navy’s apex meeting on safety, the Annual Safety Review 2025, was conducted at the Southern Naval Command, Kochi.

The meeting held in hybrid mode (both online and offline) was attended by officers from NHQ, representatives from all Command HQs, and Safety Class Authorities. Vice Admiral V Srinivas, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, delivered the keynote address. The proceedings of the two-day review were presided over by Vice Admiral K Swaminathan, Vice Chief of the Naval Staff (VCNS), who also serves as Chairman of the Indian Navy’s Safety Committee, a naval spokesperson said in a statement.

The event included discussions and brainstorming by key stakeholders to strengthen the safety climate of the Indian Navy. Safety Trend Analysis Tool (STAT), an application jointly developed by the Indian Naval Safety Team (INST), Kochi, and Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geoinformatics (BISAG-N), was launched during the event. A compendium of safety and risk management initiatives undertaken across the Navy was also released during the review.

All Commands of the Indian Navy, the tri-service Andaman and Nicobar Command, and the Safety Class Authorities presented briefs on safety initiatives and challenges. Several agenda points related to safety were deliberated during the review. The Indian Navy conducts the safety review at the apex level every year with the objective of analysing all aspects of operational and functional safety and providing an organisational framework to strengthen its safety culture, the statement added.