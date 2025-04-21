Indian Navy completes major refit of Maldivian Ship as part of ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy

As part of India’s commitment to regional maritime security under the vision of ‘Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth for all in the Region (MAHASAGAR)’ and its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy, the Indian Navy successfully completed a major refit of the Maldivian Coast Guard Ship MNDF Huravee at the Naval Dockyard, Mumbai.

The ship set sail on Monday for Maldives upon completing her maiden Normal Refit at Naval Dockyard, Mumbai. Over the last four months since her arrival at Mumbai in November 2024, major works concerning maintenance of all machinery, weapons, and sensors, along with a habitability upgrade, were undertaken. The ship was thereafter put through rigorous harbour and sea trials, operational checks of equipment, safety audits and Operational Sea Training before her departure.

A statement from a Naval spokesperson stated that the efforts put in by various Indian Navy agencies and dockyard teams across multiple departments were instrumental in achieving this extensive refit within the stipulated time frame. The successful refit of MNDF Huravee underscores the strong diplomatic and military cooperation between the two countries and reaffirms India’s unwavering commitment to being a reliable partner in the region.

