Indian Navy never fails to surprise us with their quick response to any civil aid ever. However, this was challenging because of the terrain factor.

A request was placed for swift assistance by the state government of Goa on Friday to HQ Goa Naval area as a human deceased body was located on the coast in rocky terrain with tough access on wheels.

In pursuant to the request received, Indian Navy promptly tasked an ALH (Advanced Light Helicopter) from the Naval Air Station INS Hansa to assist in locating and recovery of the body from the Cape Rama area.

The operation was also supported by a Navy Microlight aircraft as deployed in aid to amplify the search operation along with the ALH heptr. In support of the local citizens on-ground, the body was secured in a recovery basket attached to the rescue hoist of the heptr and later shifted to a nearby cliff to be handed over to the local state authorities.

ATC at INS Hansa coordinated the whole communication between the aircraft and locals on the ground during this operation.