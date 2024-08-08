Indian Naval Ship Tabar reaches London on a 4-day visit

Indian Navy’s frontline frigate, INS Tabar, arrives at London harbour on August 7 on a four-day visit.

The Indian Navy and the Royal Navy share historical ties, which have continued to thrive in recent decades. Ships from each side have been visiting each other’s countries regularly and have also participated in various Naval exercises together.

The two Navies also share a long-standing partnership for bilateral naval exercise called Konkan, which is held annually for the past several years, the Ministry of Defence said on Thursday.

A series of professional interactions between the Indian Navy and Royal Navy are planned during the four days stay of INS Tabar at London port.

The crew of INS Tabar would also offer community service to the retired pensioners of Royal Army at Old Age Home, highlighting the ideology of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of Vasudhaiva Kutumbkam. These engagements seek to enhance bilateral relations, particularly in the maritime domain between both countries and also offer an opportunity to showcase Indian culture.

INS Tabar, is a stealth frigate built for the Indian Navy in Russia. The ship is commanded by Captain MR Harish and has a complement of approximately 280 personnel.

The ship is equipped with a versatile range of weapons and sensors and is among the earliest stealth frigates of the Indian Navy. The ship is part of the Indian Navy’s Western Fleet which is based at Mumbai under the Western Naval Command.