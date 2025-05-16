Indian military bows at the feet of Modi: MP minister’s shocker

Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda on Friday ruffled many feathers with his “military bowing at the feet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi” remarks.

The statement comes close on the heels of comments made by his colleague — Tribal Affairs Minister Vijay Shah — against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi who led the national and international media briefing on Operation Sindoor.

Speaking at an event organized by civil defence volunteers at Jabalpur, Devda said Indian armed forces and all soldiers are bowing down at the feet of the prime minister for giving a befitting reply to terrorists and Pakistan in retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

“….Hum Modi ji ko dhanyavaad dena chahengey……aur poora desh, desh ki woh sena, uskey sainik, unkey (Modi’s) charnon mein natmastak hain….. (we thank Modi, and the entire country, this country’s army, its soldiers are all bowing down at his feet),” he said.

Reacting to Devda’s statements, MP Assembly Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar charged that another Minister of the BJP state government has insulted the Armed Forces and its soldiers.

“This is a complete outrage and disrespect of the valour of the nation’s brave soldiers and military. Devda’s comments have once again exposed the BJP’s mentality towards our army,” Singhar averred.

“How long will the BJP and its leaders continue to insult our Armed Forces in the name of nationalism?” he questioned.