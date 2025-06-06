Indian languages are soul of our culture: Amit Shah launches ‘Bharatiya Bhasha Anubhag’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday inaugurated ‘Bharatiya Bhasha Anubhag’ (Indian Languages Section) here, saying it would provide a strong and organized platform to all languages, incorporating the linguistic diversity of India.

All our languages are like rivers-combine together to form the Ganga of Indian culture. Indian languages are the soul of our culture and our culture is the soul of India, he said while addressing a function on the occasion.

With the establishment of the ‘Bharatiya Bhasha Anubhag’, the Department of Official Language has now become a complete one, the Union Home Minister, according to a release, said.

Shah said that our potential can be fully exploited only when our processes of thinking, analysis and decision-making are in our mother tongue.

Also, only by strengthening all the local languages of the country, can we take India to its eternal glorious position, the minister observed. Every language of ours is completely connected with other languages and development of all languages is not possible without each other, the Union Home Minister said.

Technology should be used without reducing the spirit, richness and sensitivities of all languages, he said, adding that we will definitely win the battle against the imposition of English upon us.

Several government officials, including the Union Home Secretary and the Secretary, Official Language were present on the occasion.