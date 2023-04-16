Indian killed in Sudan clashes

An Indian national was killed after he was hit by a stray bullet in the ongoing clashes in Sudan.

”It has been reported that Mr Albert Augestine, an Indian national working in a Dal Group Company in Sudan who got hit by a stray bullet yesterday succumbed to his injuries,” the Indian Embassy tweeted.

The Embassy said it was in touch with the family of the deceased and the medical authorities to make further arrangements.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted; ”Deeply grieved to learn about the death of an Indian national in Khartoum. The Embassy is making all efforts to extend fullest assistance to the family.”

He said the situation in Khartoum, the capital city, remained one of great concern and India would continue to monitor developments.

The Embassy yesterday issued an advisory after reports of sustained firing in the capital amid simmering tensions between the military and the country’s powerful paramilitary forces. The Embassy asked all Indian nationals to take utmost precautions and stay indoors.

”In view of reported firings and clashes, all Indians in Sudan are advised to take utmost precautions, stay indoors and stop venturing outside with immediate effect,” the advisory said.