Indian Institute of Mass Communication introduces doctoral program in journalism and media

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) is starting a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Mass Communication and Journalism program from the upcoming academic session. Details related to the admission process for the program will be shared by the institute soon.

In a post on X, IIMC wrote, “Glad to share that IIMC shall launch its Ph.D. in Mass Communication and Journalism Prog. from the coming academic year. Rules for the same have been notified today. Details of admission process to be announced in due course.”

“IIMC wants to be at the forefront of research in the media, journalism and communication space. There is a need to promote scientific study in this domain, and we are eager and happy to play a role in this” said Dr Nimish Rustagi, Registrar, IIMC.

“Yes, we have notified the rules for the Ph.D. program and we intend to launch the program in the coming academic year. It is a great responsibility and we are ready for it”, Dr Anupama Bhatnagar, VC, IIMC went on to add

In a notification, the IIMC wrote, “As per the decision of 151th Executive Council Meeting of the IIMC held on 09.05.2025 under the chairmanship of the Vice Chancellor, IIMC, “Rules Governing the Degree of Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D), 2025” are hereby notified with effect from today.”