Indian, French troops unite in joint Yoga session during Exercise SHAKTI-VIII

As part of the ongoing Indo-French Joint Military Exercise SHAKTI-VIII, a joint yoga session was conducted on Friday at Camp Larzac, La Cavalerie, France, in the run-up to the International Day of Yoga.

A statement from the Army spokesperson stated that personnel from both the Indian and French contingents actively participated in the session, which was conducted by trained yoga instructors from the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles battalion representing the Indian Army. The session focused on correct postures, breathing techniques, and the holistic benefits of yoga for physical and mental well-being.

The event not only promoted physical fitness and inner harmony but also served as a platform for cultural exchange, spreading the universal message of yoga as a unifying force. The spirit of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” — the world is one family — resonated as soldiers from both nations engaged in the ancient Indian practice with great enthusiasm.

