Indian farm-diversity hope for achieving global food security: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the 32nd International Conference of Agricultural Economists (ICAE) and said challenges before sustainable agri-food systems can be met through international cooperation in a holistic approach.

The triennial conference, organised by the International Association of Agricultural Economists at the National Agricultural Science Centre (NASC) Complex, has a theme of “Transformation Towards Sustainable Agri-Food Systems” in the face of global challenges such as climate change, natural resource degradation, rising production costs and conflicts.

Mr Modi said India is promoting chemical-free natural farming in a big way to strengthen sustainable farming. This has produced good results. During the current financial budget of the government, there is a big focus on sustainable farming and climate resilient farming.

India is developing an entire eco-system to support farmers, he said. Research and development is being done for the climate resilient crops. In the last 10 years, India has given to its farmers 1900 new climate resilient varieties.

India has some rice varieties which require 25 per cent lesser water than the traditional varieties.

Black rice has emerged as a superfood, he said. Black rice grown in Manipur, Assam and Meghalaya is being appreciated for its medicinal values. India is ready to share its experiences with the world on this crop, the Prime Minister said.

Welcoming agri-researchers, economists and scientists from 75 countries of the world, Mr Modi said he was delighted that the ICAE is taking place in India after 65 years.

Introducing to the delegates the Indian agricultural scene, he said India has 120 million farmers, more than 30 million women farmers, 30 million fishermen and 80 million animal keepers from India.

“You are in the land which is home to more than 500 million livestock. I welcome you to the agricultural and animal-loving country of India,” the Prime Minister said.

He said the Indian Council of Agriculture Research has more than one hundred research institutes. There are 500 colleges in the country teaching agriculture and related subjects.

India still follows the six seasons pattern in its agriculture, Mr Modi said. Each of the 15 agro-climatic zones has its own unique features. Farming changes every 100 kilometers; it is different in the plains, the Himalayas, deserts, water-scarce regions or coastal regions. These diversities help India give a ray of hope in achieving global food security, Mr Modi said.

Recalling the ICAE that took place in India 65 years ago, the Prime Minister said that was a challenging time for India’s food security and agriculture. Today, he said, India is a food surplus country, the largest producer of milk, pulses and spices, and the second largest producer of food grain, fruits, vegetables, cotton, sugar, tea and farmed fish.

He said India is today providing solutions to global food and nutrition security. Therefore, India’s experience is valuable for discussions on food system transformation and is sure to benefit the global south, he said.

Reiterating India’s commitment to global welfare as a Vishwa Bandhu, he recalled India’s vision for global welfare and the slogan of One Earth, One Family and One Future put before G20.

“Agriculture is at the center of India’s economic policies,” the Prime Minister underlined as he mentioned that 90 per cent of small farmers of India who own little land and make up for the biggest strength of India’s food security.

The Prime Minister said India’s millets called Shri Anna can meet the challenge of nutrition in face of water scarcity and climate change. He expressed India’s willingness to share India’s millet basket with the world and mentioned that the last year was celebrated as the International Year of Millets.

Mentioning the initiatives to link agriculture with modern technology in India, the Prime Minister talked about Soil Health Card, solar farming making farmers energy providers, Digital agriculture market e-Nam, Kisan Credit Card and PM Fasal Bima Yojana.

Throwing light on leveraging digital technology in the agriculture sector in India, the Prime Minister mentioned PM Kisan Samman Nidhi where money is transferred to the bank accounts of 10 crore farmers with a single click

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chauhan; Member of Niti Aayog Prof Ramesh Chand; Conference President Prof Matin Qaim and Secretary of DARE and DG, ICAR Dr Himanshu Pathak were present on the occasion.