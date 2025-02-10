Indian delegation to participate in 63rd CSoCd in New York

India will actively engage in the 63rd session of the Commission for Social Development (CSoCD), set to take place in New York from February 10- 14th. The delegation will be led by Minister of State for Women and Child Development,Savitri Thakur.The session aims to address global social development challenges, focusing on advancing inclusive social policies and promoting social well-being worldwide.

She will present India’s statement during the Ministerial Forum on the session’s Priority Theme: “Strengthening Solidarity and Social Cohesion” on Tuesday. Through this statement, India will emphasize its commitment to fostering social solidarity and promoting inclusive growth that benefits all sectors of society.

A statement from the Ministry of Women and Child Development stated that in addition to this, India’s delegation will play an active role in discussions concerning emerging social development challenges, such as policies designed to enhance social resilience in the face of increasingly frequent and complex crises. The Indian team will also contribute to dialogues surrounding Universal Rights-Based Social Protection Systems, which aim to ensure that every individual’s fundamental rights to social security and well-being are protected globally.

At the session, the Indian delegation will highlight several of the country’s policies and initiatives aimed at building social resilience, particularly in the context of challenges like natural disasters, economic downturns, and other social upheavals. India has made significant strides in strengthening its social welfare systems, and these efforts will be shared as potential models for other nations to learn from, the release added.