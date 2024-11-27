Indian Chemical Council wins 2024 OPCW-The Hague Award

The 2024 OPCW The Hague Award was conferred upon the Indian Chemical Council (ICC) at a ceremony during the 29th Session of the Conference of the States Parties (CSP) of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) at the Hague on November 25 in the presence of delegates from the 193 States Parties and experts from the global chemical industry from around the world.

This is the first time that the award recognises the efforts of a chemical industry body. The Director-General of OPCW, Ambassador Fernando Arias, and the Mayor of the Municipality of The Hague, Mr Jan van Zanen, presented the Award.

Mr D Sothi Selvam, Director General, ICC received the award on behalf of the Council. The Ambassador and Permanent Representative of India to the OPCW and the Chairperson of India’s National Authority Chemical Weapons Convention (NACWC) were also present during the award ceremony.

As India’s premier body representing the chemical industry, ICC represents more than 80 per cent of the Indian chemical Industry which is valued at $220 billion. This Award acknowledges the role played by ICC in promoting chemical safety, compliance with the Convention, and enhancing industry-wide security practices in India.

Through initiatives like the Chemical Weapons Convention Helpdesks, ICC has increased industry compliance and facilitated efficient e-filing for chemical declarations. Additionally, ICC’s ‘Nicer Globe’ initiative has had a substantial impact on chemical transportation safety in India, offering real-time monitoring and emergency response capabilities.

ICC has conducted other activities to promote chemical safety and security through its ‘Responsible Care’ (RC) programme and the introduction of the Security Code of RC. Their focus on enhancing industry security and advancing national implementation of the Convention in one of the world’s largest chemical sectors demonstrates an outstanding commitment to responsible industrial stewardship, and the aims of the CWC in this regard.

The Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) came into force in 1997, and presently has 193 States Parties. OPCW, with its Secretariat in The Hague, is the implementing body for the Chemical Weapons Convention, with a mission to achieve a world free of chemical weapons. India is an original signatory to the Convention. NACWC is the national authority responsible for implementing the Convention in India.

In 2013, OPCW was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for its extensive efforts to eliminate chemical weapons. To preserve the legacy of this achievement, the OPCW established the ‘OPCW-The Hague Award’ in collaboration with the Municipality of The Hague in 2014. The Award recognizes individuals and organizations that play a significant role in advancing the goals of the Chemical Weapons Convention.