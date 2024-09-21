Indian-born entrepreneur Rinson Jose linked to Lebanon pager blasts investigation

Rinson Jose, a 37-year-old Indian-born Norwegian entrepreneur, has come under scrutiny in connection with the recent pager blasts in Lebanon, which reportedly killed nearly 20 people and injured thousands of Hezbollah members.

According to UK media reports, Jose’s name surfaced in an international investigation into the supply chain behind the exploding pagers.

It claimed that Jose is the sole owner of Norta Global Limited, a Bulgaria-based company allegedly linked to the acquisition of pagers that exploded during the incident.

While the contract was officially signed between a Hungarian firm BAC Consulting and a Taiwanese firm Gold Apollo, Jose’ firm was purportedly involved behind the scenes.

His family is based in Wayanad, Kerala. Jose is a post graduate in International Social Welfare and Health Policy from Oslo Metropolitan University. He also holds an MBA from Pondicherry University.

His father, Jose Moothedam, owns a tailoring shop in Mananthavady, Wayanad, where the family resides.