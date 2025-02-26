Indian Army signs Rs 80.43 Crore deal with L&T for 223 Automatic Chemical Agent Detection Systems

The Indian Army has strengthened its defence capabilities with the signing of a contract worth Rs 80.43 crore for the procurement of 223 Automatic Chemical Agent Detection and Alarm (ACADA) systems from M/s L&T Ltd. The deal, announced by the Ministry of Defence, comes under the Buy Indian (IDDM) category, marking a significant step towards self-reliance in defence technology.

A noteworthy aspect of this procurement is that more than 80 per cent of the components and sub-systems for the ACADA systems will be sourced from local manufacturers, contributing significantly to the Government of India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) initiative.

Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation’s (DRDO’s) Defence Research and Development Establishment (DRDE) in Gwalior, the ACADA system is designed to detect chemical warfare agents (CWA) and toxic industrial chemicals (TICs) through air sampling. The system uses Ion Mobility Spectrometry (IMS) technology, featuring two highly sensitive IMS cells for continuous and simultaneous detection of harmful substances.

The induction of ACADA systems into Indian Army field units will provide a substantial boost to the army’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) defence capabilities. This acquisition will not only enhance the army’s preparedness in military operations but will also be vital for disaster relief efforts in response to industrial accidents, further bolstering India’s defence readiness and crisis management.

This acquisition is a testament to the nation’s ongoing efforts to foster indigenisation in the defence sector, significantly reducing reliance on foreign suppliers and showcasing the capability of Indian defence research and technology.