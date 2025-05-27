Indian Army rushes aid to flood-stricken Khadki village amid heavy rains

The Indian Army launched a rescue mission at Khadki village in Ahilyanagar district, formerly known as Ahmednagar, amidst incessant heavy rains. The rescue operation was launched by the Indian Army’s Armoured Corps Centre and School (ACC&S), located 20 km away from the village, which experienced severe waterlogging, leading to waist-deep flooding and marooning of residents.

A statement from the Army spokesperson said that following a request for assistance from the District Magistrate of Ahilyanagar, the Indian Army promptly mobilised a relief column from ACC&S, which included a medical team and an engineer detachment, to carry out rescue and relief operations in the affected area.

The relief column reached the location at 1735 hours to marry up with civil authorities, who then led them to the flood-hit village. The team reached the affected area at 1750 hours and has since commenced active rescue operations to assist the stranded population.

The Indian Army remains committed to extending all possible humanitarian assistance and support to fellow citizens during natural calamities and emergencies, operating in close coordination with civil administration to alleviate distress.