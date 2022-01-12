Indian Army prepared to meet any threat from China: Gen Naravane

The Indian Army continues to deal with the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China in a firm and resolute manner in Eastern Ladakh and necessary safeguards are in place to deal with any contingency, Chief of the Army Staff, Gen. M M Naravane said today.

Addressing a press conference ahead of the Army Day, he said the situation along the LAC was stable and under control but the “threat by no means has reduced”.

“We have continued to maintain the highest levels of operational preparedness while at the same time engaging with the Chinese PLA through dialogue,” Gen. Naravane said.

He also said that the Indian Army was more than adequately prepared to deal with any military ramifications of China’s new land boundary law.

The Army chief said the response by his forces to Chinese attempts to unilaterally change the status quo was very robust. “We are much better prepared to meet any challenge that is thrown up at us,” he said.

When asked about the 14th round of military talks with China on the Eastern Ladakh military stand-off, he said India was hopeful of resolving issues at Patrolling Point 15 (Hot Springs). However, ”It’s unreasonable to expect every round of talks will bring results. But there is no question that any status quo will be changed by force,” he added.

Asked how prepared the Indian Army was in the event of a war with China, he said; ”War or conflict is always an instrument of last resort. But if resorted to, we will come out victorious.”

On the western front with Pakistan, he said there was an increase in the concentration of terrorists in various launch pads and there have been repeated attempts of infiltration across the LoC. ”This once again exposes the nefarious designs of our western neighbour,” he added.

Gen Naravane said Pakistan was continuing with the proxy war. Terrorists were still there in launch pads. The threat of terrorism has not gone down.