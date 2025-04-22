Indian Army officers undergoing executive training at Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya

As many as 20 senior and mid-level Indian Army officers are undergoing a five-day executive training programme at the Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya organized by the Army in coordination with Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV), Vadodara. The program focuses on the PM Gati Shakti – National Master Plan and the National Logistics Policy for the officers.

The first edition of the training programme that is part of the collaborative initiatives under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Indian Army and GSV in September last year will culminate on April 25.

In his inaugural address, Major General Mohit Trivedi, Additional Director General, Operational Logistics, spoke about the importance of integrating modern infrastructure planning tools with defence logistics to support India’s growth and national preparedness.

The participating officers are from the field of logistics and infrastructure management. A statement from the Army spokesperson stated that the programme is designed to enhance efficiency and technological integration in Army logistics, and provide hands-on exposure to GIS-based tools embedded in the National Master Plan. “This initiative aligns with the Government of India’s vision of Viksit Bharat by equipping the armed forces with advanced planning and operational capabilities,” the spokesperson said.