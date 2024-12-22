Indian Army gifts ‘pherans’ to residents of LoC in Kashmir as ‘Chillai Kalan’ sets in

Amidst onset of the ‘Chillai Kalan’ (harshest part of winters) in Kashmir coinciding with the International Pheran Day, the Indian Army distributed traditional pherans to underprivileged families in far-flung villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kashmir Valley.

‘Pheran’, a long robe, is a traditional garment to keep one warm.

In a heart warming initiative to provide relief to impoverished and needy populace during the coldest period of winters, the iconic ‘pherans’, a symbol of Kashmiri identity and resilience, brought much-needed warmth and comfort as ‘Chillai Kalan’ set in, with sub-zero temperatures recorded in the valley.

Advertisement

The ‘pheran’, deeply rooted in Kashmiri culture, has become a unifying symbol during Chillai Kalan, embodying warmth, resilience, and tradition. Since 2021, International Pheran Day has been celebrated across Kashmir, with locals and tourists gathering at Srinagar’s historic Ghanta Ghar and SKICC to showcase the traditional attire. The event has featured fashion shows, including one at SKICC with eminent personalities and specially-abled persons, aiming to promote Kashmir’s cultural heritage.

Advertisement

The distribution drive also saw the participation of local volunteers who helped identify families in need, ensuring that the ‘pherans’ reached the most deserving persons. The smile on the faces of elders and children alike captured the spirit of giving that defined this initiative.

The effort has been widely appreciated by locals, with many acknowledging the Army’s role in promoting care and compassion alongside security and stability in the region. The distribution drive stands as a testament to the Army’s commitment for this noble cause and supporting the welfare of communities during the most challenging time of the year.