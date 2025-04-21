Indian Army connects ‘First Villages’ to 4g, 5G networks

The Indian Army has integrated its ‘First Villages’ located in the eastern and western Ladakh into the national digital network by providing access to 4G and 5G network connections.

For the first time ever, locations, including DBO, Galwan, Demchok, Chumar, Batalik, Dras, and the Siachen Glacier, have gained access to mobile connectivity, according to the Indian Army.

The increased connectivity is being considered a boost for the troops, manning the posts in the toughest and remote locations of Eastern and Western Ladakh and Siachen Glacier, to stay connected with their families and loved ones.

Stating that this transformative stride towards bridging the digital divide and empowerment of the remote communities is unprecedented, an army spokesperson said that it is a major morale booster for soldiers serving in isolated winter cut-off posts at altitudes above 18,000 feet.

“It will also help in transforming the socio-economic fabric of remote border villages. By integrating ‘First Villages’ into the national digital network, this effort is bridging the digital divide, boosting local economies, promoting border tourism, enhancing medical aid and emergency services, enabling educational access, strengthening local commerce, preserving cultural heritage, and arresting migration from border villages,” the spokesperson said.

The effort has been made possible through a collaborative approach under the Whole-of-Government framework, wherein the Indian Army—leveraging its robust optical fibre cable infrastructure—has partnered with Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) and the UT Administration of Ladakh.

The Fire and Fury Corps has played a leading role in enabling this synergy, resulting in the installation of multiple mobile towers on Army infrastructure, including four key towers in Ladakh and Kargil districts alone, the statement read.