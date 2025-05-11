Indian Army Chief Grants Army Commanders Full Counteraction Authority For Kinetic Response After Pak

Hours after Pakistan breached the understanding of ceasefire with India, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi has granted complete authority to the Army Commanders for counteraction. The decision was taken following a review meeting between the COAS and army commanders, here on Sunday.

“Consequent to the ceasefire and airspace violations on night of 10-11 May 25, the COAS reviewed the security situation with the Army Commanders of the Western Borders,” the Indian Army spokesperson stated.

“The COAS has granted full authority to the Army Commanders for counteraction in the kinetic domain to any violation of the understanding reached vide the DGMO talks of 10 May,” the spokesperson added.

On Saturday evening, post the announcement of ceasefire between both the countries amidst heightened military escalation, explosions were heard at multiple locations along the Line of Control and International Border.

Reacting sharply to the breach of understanding, India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that for the last few hours, there have been repeated violations of the understanding arrived at earlier this evening between the Directors General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan.

“This is a breach of the understanding arrived at earlier today. The armed forces are giving an adequate and appropriate response to these violations and we take very very serious note of these violations,” he said.

“We call upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility. The armed forces are maintaining a strong vigil on the situation. They have been given instructions to deal strongly with any instances of repetition of the violations of the border along the IB as well as the LoC,” concluded Misri.

Earlier, in a tweet, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah wrote on X, “What the hell just happened to the ceasefire? Explosions heard across Srinagar!!!”

Amidst the announcement of ceasefire between the two countries, India has warned that its armed forces are ready to hit back if there are any “misadventures” on the part of Pakistan.

In another tweet, Abdullah shared a video. “This is no ceasefire. The air defence units in the middle of Srinagar just opened up,” he wrote.