Indian Army celebrates International Women’s Day with empowering initiatives across northeast

In a remarkable display of commitment to women empowerment, health awareness, and community engagement, the Indian Army commemorated International Women’s Day with impactful events across the Northeastern states.

At Leimakhong Military Station in Manipur, Priya Kartikeya, Chairperson of the Family Welfare Organisation (FWO) Red Shield Division, led a heartfelt felicitation ceremony honouring 29 women conservancy staff for their dedication to maintaining cleanliness and greenery.

In Hengjang, Manipur, the Army organized a lecture on Women Empowerment followed by a spirited volleyball match, which witnessed enthusiastic participation from the local community.

This event marked the culmination of a four-day celebration, which included various activities such as, Women’s Health Awareness Session at John Calvin Academy, a discussion on “The Role of Women in the Armed Forces” at Khurkhul Standard English School, and a Medical Camp at Kanto Sabal in Imphal, providing crucial healthcare services.

Furthering the celebration, Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts hosted multiple activiti4es under the theme “For All Women and Girls: Rights, Equality, and Empowerment.”

Among these initiatives were a Health Awareness Drive at Sangai University Relief camp, educating displaced families on preventive healthcare and nutrition, “Run for Fun” event at Sendra Village, promoting fitness and camaraderie among women, an interactive session on hygiene and sanitation, imparting essential health knowledge, and an initiative at the Cosmetic Centre in Phubala that introduced local women to livelihood enhancement programs, fostering economic independence.

In Aizawl, Mizoram, the Indian Army conducted a Women’s Health Awareness Session at 1 Mizoram National Cadet Corps (NCC) Battalion. Health experts focused on menstrual hygiene, early breast cancer detection, and breaking societal taboos, ensuring young women gained crucial health information.

In Tinsukia, Assam, a lecture on Women’s Empowerment was held at Adarsha Vidya Mandir Middle English School in Margherita. The session engaged nine teachers and 88 students in an insightful discussion on gender equality and leadership.

In Masimpur, Assam, the Army recognized the contributions of defence civilian women employees, honoring them with tokens of appreciation. A motivational and awareness lecture further inspired participants, highlighting their essential role in nation-building.