The iconic MiG-27 was decommissioned from the Indian Air Force at Jodhpur air base on Friday. After serving the IAF for over three decades, the fleet of MiG-27 had their last sortie from the air base on Friday. Jodhpur air base had the squadron of seven MiG-27.

Bidding farewell to the fighter jet, Indian Air Force tweeted, “This formidable ground-attack fighter aircraft has served the Nation for over three decades. Inducted in 1985, MiG-27 has been the mainstay of IAF’s ground attack capability. It has participated in all major #IAF operations and has played a stellar role in the 1999 Kargil War.”

Jodhpur air base had the squadron of seven MiG-27. Air marshal S K Ghotia, the air office commanding-in-chief of South Western Air Command, who was present at the event, said the plane has been at the frontline and has proved its worth in the 1999 Kargil War.