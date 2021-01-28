Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the rally of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) at Cariappa Ground in Delhi today. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and the three armed service chiefs were also present during the occasion.

The Prime Minister inspected the Guard of Honour, reviewed the March Past by NCC contingents, and witnessed cultural performance during the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that India will soon be known as a big producer of defence equipment instead of being the world’s biggest arms buyer.

PM Modi said that Corona period was challenging but it brought the opportunities for extraordinary work for the country, improve the country’s capabilities, making it Aatmnirbhar and to go from ordinary to the best. Youth has a key role in this, said the Prime Minister.

He informed that about 1 lakh cadets are being trained by Army, Air force and Navy for this. One-third of them are girl cadets. Training infrastructure for NCC is being strengthened. As against just one firing simulator earlier, 98 are being established now. Micro flight simulators are also being increased from 5 to 44 and rowing simulators from 11 to 60.

Prime Minister elaborated India’s capabilities of meeting the virus challenge as well as challenges of the country’s defence. He asserted that the country has one of the best war machines in the world.

He mentioned that recent mid-air refuelling of new Rafale Aircraft with the help of UAE, Saudi Arabia and Greece reflect the strengthening of ties with Gulf countries. Similarly, India has decided to manufacture more than 100 defence-related equipment in India. This and Air Force’s order of 80 Tejas fighter planes, enhanced focus on Artificial Intelligence related warfare will ensure that India emerges as a major producer rather than a market of defence equipment.