India will retaliate if Pak decides to escalate: Doval to friendly nations

India is believed to have told friendly nations that it did not want to escalate the situation after carrying out missile attacks on terrorists’ hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), but is ready to retaliate if the neighbouring country decides to escalate.

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, who played a significant role in chalking out India’s response to the Pahalgam terror attack, called up his counterparts from the US, UK, China, Saudi Arabia and other nations, and briefed them on ‘Operation Sindoor’ under which nine terror targets were hit.

He is learnt to have apprised his interlocutors about the “actions taken and the method of execution, which was measured, non-escalatory and restrained”.

Officials said Doval spoke with the US NSA and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the UK NSA Jonathan Powell, Saudi NSA Musaid Al Aiban, UAE’s Sheikh Tahnoon, the Secretary General of NSC of UAE Ali Al Shamsi, and the NSA of Japan Masataka Okano.

Contact was also established with Russian NSA Sergei Shoigu, member of the political bureau of CPC Central Committee & Minister of Foreign Affairs of PRC Wang Yi and Diplomatic Adviser to French President Emmanuel Bonne.