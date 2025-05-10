India will maintain firm & uncompromising position against terror: Jaishankar

Parties across political spectrum hail India-Pak ceasefire; Congress demands all-party meet
However, the Congress party urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the developments of the past 18 days.
Soon after India and Pakistan declared a ceasefire, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar asserted that India will continue to maintain a firm and uncompromising position against terrorism.
”India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so,” he said on X.
Mr Jaishankar, who spoke to nearly a dozen foreign ministers since hostilities erupted between the two South Asian countries, said India and Pakistan have worked out an understanding on the stoppage of firing and military action.
He spoke to US Secretary of State Marco Tubio this morning during which he told the latter that India was not interested in escalation but would respond to any aggression from Pakistan with its full might.
”Had a conversation with US Marco Tubio this morning and @SecRubio this morning. India’s approach has always been measured and responsible and remains so,” Mr Jaishankar wrote on ‘X’.
