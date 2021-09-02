India will become global defence manufacturing hub soon: Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday exuded confidence over India becoming a global manufacturing hub for defence, soon, in consonance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a self-reliant India – ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

“India will soon become a global manufacturing hub. We are taking big strides towards ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ as envisioned by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We will soon achieve self-reliance in defence. Our aim is to reduce dependency on imports and increase defence exports,” Rajnath Singh said.

The Defence Minister’s remarks came during his visit to Kevadia, Gujarat, on Thursday to review the preparations for the ‘DefExpo-2022’ which he claimed would be ‘much greater’ than its previous edition. He reiterated the Modi government’s resolve to make ‘Make in India’ and ‘Make for India’ a reality.

“The aim of DefExpo-2022 is to build upon the vision to achieve ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in defence and reach USD five billion defence exports target by 2024. The objective is to make India a major destination of land, naval, air & homeland security systems and defence engineering. Keeping with future warfare in mind, the event aims to recognise the impact of disruptive technologies on conflicts and its consequent impact on the equipment and platforms required,’ the Minister said.

Secretary (Defence Production) Raj Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary Industries & Mines, Gujarat, Dr Rajiv Kumar Gupta, Joint Secretary (Aerospace) Chandraker Bharti, Industries Commissioner and Chairman iNDEXTb Dr Rahul B Gupta were among those present at the review meeting.

An MoU between Ministry of Defence and Gujarat Government for organising the DefExpo-2022 was signed on the occasion in the presence of Rajnath Singh. The DefExpo-2022 will be a hybrid business event with the exhibition planned at the Helipad Exhibition Centre and seminars at Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre. A live demonstration of weapons and defence platforms is also being planned at the Sabarmati River Front in Ahmedabad, according to a defence ministry note.

The DefExpo-2022 will be organised in keeping with the COVID-19 protocols with the objective of ensuring maximum international and domestic participation. A conclave at the level of Defence Minister to accelerate decision making process, a hybrid system for attendees to join the events virtually and participate in seminars, hold B2B meetings, view products and exchange ideas/business propositions, etc besides Live demonstrations by the Services, Defence Public Sector Undertakings and industry to showcase land, naval, air and homeland security systems have been planned for the DefExpo-2022.