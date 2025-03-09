India will always be at the forefront of protecting animals: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that blessed with wildlife diversity, India would always be at the forefront of protecting animals and contributing to the sustenance of the planet.

The prime minister made the statement on social media quoting a post of Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav that informed that the country added its 58th Tiger Reserve with the latest entrant from Madhya Pradesh’s Madhav Tiger Reserve.

“Amazing news for wildlife lovers! India is blessed with wildlife diversity and a culture that celebrates wildlife. We will always be at the forefront of protecting animals and contributing to a sustainable planet,” Modi wrote on X.

Earlier in a post on X, the Environment Minister said, “58th roar and counting. With historic emphasis laid on restoring the ecological diversity on planet Earth by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, India continues to make great strides in environmental protection and wildlife conservation.Thrilled to announce that the country has added the 58th Tiger Reserve to its tally with the latest entrant being Madhya Pradesh’s Madhav Tiger Reserve.”

He said this is Madhya Pradesh’s 9th Tiger Reserve.

Congratulating all wildlife lovers and conservationists, Yadav said the development is a testament to the relentless efforts of the forest officials who are selflessly working towards the cause.

It may be mentioned here that the prime minister took a lion safari in the Gir National Park in Gujarat on the occasion of World Wildlife Day on March 3 and reiterated his government’s commitment to protecting and preserving the biodiversity of our planet. “Every species plays a vital role — let’s safeguard their future for generations to come! We also take pride in India’s contributions towards preserving and protecting wildlife,” he had said.

The prime minister also said that “over the last decade, the population of tigers, leopards, rhinos have risen too, indicating how deeply we cherish wildlife and are working to build sustainable habitats for animals”.