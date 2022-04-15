India has welcomed people from across the world but wicked must be destroyed: Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said that India has welcomed into its fold all kinds of people from across the world. We should also not forget that the wicked have to be destroyed. RSS chief said this during a function at Haridwar on Wednesday.

Talking about discourse in the Holy Gita the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said that we should remember Shri Krishna’s words in the Gita in which he talks about the protection of the good. Further explaining the discourse of Lord Krishna to Arjun during the course of the epic Mahabharata RSS chief said that we should assimilate the good, less good are to be corrected and the wicked must be destroyed.

Talking about forecasts about India’s rise as a world leader by the philosophers like Vivekanda and Aurobindo Bhagwat that “India will rise as it is the wish of Vasudeva”

While endorsing a statement made by a seer prior to his address he said that he had little doubt that Akhand Bharat would be a reality within the next 10 years.