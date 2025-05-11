India warns Pak of fierce and punitive response to ceasefire violation

India has warned Pakistan of a “fierce and punitive action” in the wake of violation by the neighbouring country of the ceasefire agreement undertaken by both the countries on Saturday.

Pakistan had violated the ceasefire within a few hours of its announcement on Saturday night.

Addressing a joint services media briefing in the national capital today, Director General Military Operations (DGMO), Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai in clear words outlined that they were expecting the Pak Army to violate. “Disappointingly and should I add expectedly, it took only a couple of hours for the Pak Army to violate (the ceasefire).”

Revealing the details of the ceasefire term negotiated with his counterpart on Saturday afternoon, Ghai said as they (Indian armed forces) getting into a huddle to wargame the events of the previous night, he received a message on hotline from Pakistan DGMO Maj Gen Kashif Abdullah, seeking his willingness to communicate.

“Since our initial aim was to strike at terror camps and all our actions in the subsequent days were in response to the intrusions and violations by the PAF and Pak Army, it was decided that I would indeed speak with the Pak DGMO,” he said adding the call was undertaken at 3:35 pm.

Claiming that after the termination of cross-border firing and air intrusions by either side from 5 pm, on 10 May, came into effect following the talks in which Abdullah proposed that both the countries cease hostilities.