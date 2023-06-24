India-US relations embark on new glorious journey: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday told the Indian diaspora in Washington DC that during three days of his US visit, India-US relations have embarked on a new and glorious journey and “this journey is of our convergence on global strategic issues.”

Addressing a large gathering of the Indian community at the Ronald Reagan Centre in Washington DC, the Prime Minister said he had wide discussions with US President Joe Biden on many issues, and the US leader had made high personal efforts in taking the India-America partnership to a new height.

Modi told the diaspora that the India-US relationship will see cooperation in “make in India, make for the world,” coordination in technology transfer and manufacturing for industrial supply chain. The two nations are taking firm steps towards a better future, he said.

India and the US have signed the Artemis agreement, and it will open doors for many possibilities in Space. The NASA Artemis programme, from Moon to Mars, is a big one and when India associates with it, both nations will benefit, the Prime Minister said.

He said talks have progressed to send Indian astronauts to Space for the inter-Space station, and NASA will give advance training to Indian astronauts. “That is why I said yesterday that even sky is not the limit,” in the India-US partnership.

The Prime Minister said: “All these agreements do not just take policies forward. They will take to new heights destinies of crores of people of the two countries. Together, we are not just forming policies and agreements, we are shaping lives, dreams and destinies.”

Modi said many Indians in America had their hearts in India too and for their convenience, some decisions have been taken. A new Indian consulate will be opened in Seattle, he said, while two new US consulates will open in Ahmedabad and Bengaluru.

Amidst shouts of “Modi, Modi” from the audience, which gave a giving standing ovation to the Prime Minister several times, he announced that H1B visa renewal will now be available to the Indians in the US itself and they will not need to go out of the United States for that.

He said that this will be done in the US itself. This year, a pilot project will start, and the facility will benefit IT professionals greatly. Experience from this will be used for providing the same concession for L category visa also, he said.

Modi said that there were several important decisions taken. The GE Company’s decision for fighter plane engine manufacturing in India will be a milestone for India’s defence sector. By doing this agreement, US will not just share technology, but also mutual trust, he said.

The Prime Minister said defence Industrial cooperation roadmap will deepen partnership between the two countries. During his visit, big companies like Micron, Google, Applied Materials have announced big investment in India. Micron will make 2.5 billion dollar investment in semiconductors and this will link India with the world semiconductor chain.

The Applied Material semiconductor equipment will make 400 m. dollar investment and help in building semiconductor manufacturing eco system in India, Modi said. Google will open its fintech centre in India. Boeing too has announced 100 m dollar investment. It will have a pilot training programme.

All these decisions will not just boost investment but also create jobs, high technology manufacturing and innovation, he said.

The Prime Minister said India’s achievements made Indians in US proud that so many nations joined the Yoga event at the UN. They were happy when they saw Made in India goods in local supermarkets, and when India’s talent provided leadership to big world companies. Natu, Natu, made the whole world shake, he said. India is giving direction to world development, and this is visible to everyone.

Modi said India is developing fast as it had recovered its self-confidence which it had lost during hundreds of years of foreign rule. Today India knows its path, direction, and has no confusion on its decisions and determination. It is converting its potential into performance. Its growth story is being written in hundreds of tier 2 and tier 3 cities. “Many of you have come from such small cities here,” he said.

“You must be aware of their changing face. You will get information from your relations how expressways, semi-fast trains, airports are transformed. India is investing in its infrastructure at scale never before,” he said.

The Prime Minister said: “India is Mother of Democracy. America is champion of modern democracy. Today the whole world is watching their partnership getting stronger, US is our biggest trading partner, our export destination, but the real potential of our partnership is yet to surface.”

“In this effort,” he told the Indian diaspora, “you have a big role to play. You have earned name, contributed much to US development, when India has decided on Viksit Bharat determination, expectation from you is big.

The Prime Minister told the Indians: “This is the right time for investment in India, you can invest in MSME, Start-ups, go ahead, encourage young entrepreneurs, in India’s growth your skill, your technology, your expertise will be highly useful.”

He said “India has announced a new National Education Policy is announced in India, many of you are in US universities on important posts as researchers and academicians and you can associate with your alma mater and other institutions will have good impact. Google AI research centre will work on more than 100 languages in India. This will help children to study and work whose mother tongue is not English.”

He said with Indian Government’s help, a Tamil Study Chair will be set up in University of Houston. This Chair will increase the influence of the world’s oldest language. Modi told the US Indians that they can proclaim the oldest human language of the world belongs to India.

He said the US Government had decided to return to India more than 100 antiquities which had reached the international markets through various routes. “I thank the US Government for this. Respecting the sentiments of the other nation, their people, strengthens their relations. When I came last time, many such items were returned.”

He said this shows “our relations are not just commercial but have emotional strength also. Our partnership will make the 21st century world better. You have a big role. I am sure you will not hesitate from making your contribution. I have full faith in you.”