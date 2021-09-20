India, US discuss Afghan crisis; agree to remain in touch

India and the US today discussed the developments in Afghanistan and agreed to remain in regular contact in view of the evolving situation there.

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin made a telephone call to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh this evening. ”Both the leaders discussed bilateral and regional matters, including developments in Afghanistan. They discussed defence cooperation and looked forward to working closely,” the Ministry of defence said.

Rajnath and Secretary Austin also exchanged views about combating terrorism in the region. Both sides appreciated the mutual cooperation in the recent evacuation operations in Afghanistan.

The phone call came days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves for Washington to attend the Quad Summit, being hosted by President Joe Biden. The situation in Afghanistan is expected to figure prominently during the summit.

Both India and the US have been deeply concerned over the humanitarian crisis developing in Afghanistan following the takeover by the Taliban of the war-torn country.