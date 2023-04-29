Follow Us:
India, US agree to protect vulnerable women, children

The dialogue reaffirmed the strength of our bilateral relationship and highlighted efforts made by both countries to strengthen people-to-people ties,” the MEA added.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | April 29, 2023 7:10 pm

[Photo : Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)]

At their tenth bilateral consular dialogue in Washington, India and the United States decided to protect vulnerable women and children.

 

They also agreed to cooperate in inter-country adoption, provision of consular services to expatriate citizens, extraditions, and facilitation of travel in support of their extensive cultural, economic, and educational ties, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Saturday.

 

The US delegation was led by Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Rena Bitter while the Indian side was headed by Devesh Uttam, Joint Secretary, Consular Passport and Visa (CPV) Division in the Ministry of External Affairs.

 

