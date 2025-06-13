India urges restraint amid escalating Iran-Israel tensions, calls for restraint and diplomacy to resolve situation

India Friday expressed deep concern over the recent developments between Iran and Israel, calling for restraint and diplomacy to resolve the situation.

Israel today launched unprecedented strikes on Iran, targeting its nuclear program and senior military leaders in an attack in which General Hossein Salami, the commander-in-chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard, was killed. The attack may have cascading implications, leading the Middle East into fresh uncertainty, increasing the risk of a regional war.

“India urges both sides to avoid any escalatory steps. Existing channels of dialogue and diplomacy should be utilised to work towards a de-escalation of the situation and resolving underlying issues,” a Foreign Ministry statement said, calling for restraint.

Expressing concern over escalation, the statement said: “We are deeply concerned at the recent developments between Iran and Israel. We are closely monitoring the evolving situation, including reports related to attacks on nuclear sites.”

India enjoys close and friendly relations with both countries. The Indian missions in both countries are in contact with the Indian community, and nationals are advised to exercise caution, stay safe, and follow local security advisories.

After decades of non-aligned and pro-Arab policy, India formally established relations with Israel when it opened an embassy in Tel Aviv in January 1992. Ties between the two nations have flourished since, primarily due to common strategic interests and security threats, particularly from terrorism.

India has expressed strong opposition to Iran’s nuclear program and while both nations continue to oppose the Taliban, India supported the presence of NATO-led forces in Afghanistan, unlike Iran.