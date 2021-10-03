India, UK in talks to resolve travel guidelines row

India and the United Kingdom are in talks to amicably resolve the ongoing row between them over the Covid travel guidelines.

”The UK is continuing to work on expanding the policy to countries and territories across the globe in a phased approach. We are continuing to engage with the Government of India on technical cooperation to expand UK recognition of vaccine certification to people vaccinated by a relevant public health body in India,” a British High Commission spokesperson said.

The statement came after India, in a retaliatory measure, made mandatory a 10-day quarantine at home or in the destination address for UK nationals arriving in the country from 4 October. This is irrespective of vaccination status. New Delhi’s decision came in the wake of the UK refusing to recognise any Indian Covid vaccine in its travel guidelines.

The high commission spokesperson said, “The UK is open to travel and we’re already seeing a lot of people going from India to the UK, be it tourists, business people or students. Over 62,500 student visas have been issued in the year ending June 2021, which is an increase of almost 30% as compared to the previous year. We want to make the process of travelling as easy as possible.”