India, UK hold inaugural foreign & defence dialogue

India and the United Kingdom held the inaugural “2+2 Foreign and Defence Dialogue” here, on Monday, at which they discussed possibilities for further collaboration, particularly in areas of trade and investment, defence, critical and emerging technologies, civil aviation, health, energy, culture, and strengthening peoples connect.

The Indian delegation was co-chaired by Piyush Srivastava, joint secretary (Western Europe) in the foreign ministry and Vishwesh Negi, joint secretary (international cooperation) in the defence ministry. The UK delegation was co-chaired by Ben Mellor, India director at the Indian Ocean Directorate, and Lt Gen Rob Magowan, deputy chief of defence staff, finance, and military capability in the UK defence ministry.

The 2+2 dialogue at senior official level is a mechanism to discuss and review all aspects of India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Both delegations expressed satisfaction at the regular high-level political exchanges and interactions which have provided guidance and momentum to India-UK multifaceted ties.

They expressed happiness on the progress made in diverse areas of India-UK Roadmap 2030, including political exchanges, economic cooperation, defence and security, people to people ties, as well as regional and multilateral cooperation.

The officials had an opportunity to exchange assessments about recent international developments including in the Indo-Pacific region, given their shared vision for peace, stability, and prosperity and for a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region. They also considered the possibility of enhancing collaboration in areas of counterterrorism, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) and maritime security.