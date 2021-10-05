India is turning digital, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Tuesday that the country is rapidly transforming and becoming more digital, citing the fact that in the months of July, August, and September, the country processed over Rs 6 lakh crore in digital payment transactions.

“India is setting new milestones in digital payments,” Prime Minister Modi remarked today at the Urban Conclave in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. In the months of July, August, and September, India completed almost Rs 6 lakh crore in transactions! This demonstrates India’s strength in rapidly altering and digitalizing.” “The strength of multimodal connection will propel India forward in the twenty-first century.” We’re working on it right now. All urban infrastructure schemes also create employment in big numbers. Experts call these force multipliers,” the Prime Minister said.

He also pointed out that urban hygiene has been improved over the years.

“We have improved urban hygiene over the years. Under Swachh Bharat Mission, we have built over 60,000 domestic and over 6 lakh public toilets in the last 7 years. Until 7 years back, only 18 per cent of waste was being disposed of. Today, it has risen to 70 per cent,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister went on to say that the Centre has been working hard to address the problems and challenges that the urban middle class faces.

“The Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) Act is a significant step forward. This law has aided and empowered all parties in the housing sector, helping them to overcome mistrust and fraud “Added he.

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi digitally handed over the keys to 75,000 PMAY-U beneficiaries across 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh.

During the ceremony, he also interacted virtually with the scheme’s beneficiaries. The Prime Minister also unveiled a Coffee Table Book with 75 projects from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs’ numerous flagship initiatives.

At Lucknow’s Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, he also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 75 urban development projects in Uttar Pradesh funded by the Smart Cities Mission and the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT).

The occasion was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

(With ANI inputs)