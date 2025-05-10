India trashes Pak claim of capturing woman Indian pilot

India has trashed several misinformation attempts made by Pakistan on social media, including the claim that the neighbouring country has captured an Indian Female Air Force pilot.

“Pro-Pakistan social media handles claim that an Indian Female Air Force pilot, Squadron Leader Shivani Singh, has been captured in Pakistan. PIBFactCheck. This claim is FAKE,” the Press Information Bureau’s Fact Check unit stated.

Advertisement

In another fact check, PIB refuted a report that Indian soldiers are crying and abandoning their posts as the confrontation between the two countries intensifies.

Advertisement

In a post on X, PIB Fact Check stated, “In an old video, it is being claimed that Indian soldiers are crying and abandoning their posts as the India-Pakistan war intensifies. This video was posted on Instagram on April 27 and is NOT related to the Indian Army! The video depicts students from a private defense coaching institute celebrating their selection into the Indian Army. The youth in the video reportedly became emotional with joy upon receiving news of their successful recruitment.”

The PIB Fact Check also ridiculed another claim stating that Al Jazeera English has claimed that there have been about ten explosions around Srinagar airport in Jammu and Kashmir.

“AJEnglish has claimed that there have been about 10 explosions around Srinagar airport in J&K. PIB FactCheck claim is Fake. Rely only on official sources for authentic information. Do not fall for these false claims intended to mislead and cause confusion,” the PIB said.

In another fact check, the PIB said that Jaipur Airport is safe. “Claims are circulating that explosions were heard at Jaipur Airport. These claims are FAKE. Here is the clarification from the District Collector & Magistrate, Jaipur,” it said.

In yet another propaganda alert social media post falsely claims that an Indian post has been destroyed.

The PIB stated, “The claim is Fake. This video is old and NOT related to any activity post Operation Sindoor. The video was originally uploaded on YouTube on 15 Nov 2020.”

The PIB fact check said that it is being claimed that there is a temporary closure of services on the Delhi-Mumbai airline route.

“This claim is FAKE. The Airports Authority of India has extended the temporary closure of 25 segments of Air Traffic Service (ATS) routes within the Delhi & Mumbai Flight Information Regions due to operational reasons,” it stated.