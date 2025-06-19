India Tourism Delhi to celebrate International Day of Yoga 2025 in Qutub Minar Complex

In celebration of India’s timeless wellness heritage and its commitment to global well-being, India Tourism Delhi, under the aegis of the Union Ministry of Tourism, will organize a mass yoga session on Saturday at the iconic Sun Dial Lawns of the Qutub Minar Complex.

The session will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 am to mark the International Day of Yoga.

This year’s global theme, “Yoga for One Earth, One Health”, underscores the profound connection between human well-being and ecological balance. The event aims to promote yoga as a powerful tool for physical vitality, mental clarity, emotional peace, and spiritual harmony – all essential in fostering a sustainable and healthy world.

The event is expected to be graced by several dignitaries, including Gajendra Singh Yadav, Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA); Lakshay Singhal, IAS, District Magistrate of South Delhi; Ms. Priyanga Wickramasinghe, Deputy High Commissioner at the Embassy of Sri Lanka; and Ms. Wathsala Amarasinghe, Minister Counsellor at the Embassy of Sri Lanka. Special guests from Malaysia will also be in attendance, further emphasizing the international spirit of the occasion.

Furthermore, renowned yoga guru Gopal Rishi, along with his team, will lead the session, guiding participants through a series of holistic yoga practices designed to enhance physical strength, mental well-being, and inner peace.

More than 400 individuals, including members of the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO), the Association of Domestic Tour Operators of India (ADTOI), and the Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI), are expected to participate in the event.

Also participating will be regional-level tourist guides, students from Yuva Tourism Clubs, faculty and students from Institutes of Hotel Management (IHMs), officials from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), the Ministry of Tourism, and local residents.

The active involvement of tourism stakeholders, industry professionals, and young students underscores a shared commitment to integrating wellness with tourism and cultural preservation. Hosting the yoga session at the historic Qutub Minar serves as a powerful symbol of India’s enduring spiritual traditions and its leadership in promoting holistic health on the global stage.

Moreover, the event also reflects India’s broader vision of establishing itself as a global hub for wellness tourism, offering a message of unity, balance, and well-being to the world.