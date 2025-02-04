India to support Bhutan’s defence preparedness as part of ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy, says Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has reaffirmed India’s commitment to enhancing Bhutan’s defence capabilities, including the provision of defence equipment and assets to strengthen Bhutan’s preparedness in alignment with its national priorities. This initiative aligns with India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy, which focuses on fostering close ties with neighbouring countries.

In a meeting with the Chief Operations Officer (COO) of the Royal Bhutan Army (RBA), Lt Gen Batoo Tshering, Rajnath Singh discussed a range of bilateral issues aimed at enhancing the defence relationship between the two nations.

Advertisement

Lt Gen Tshering expressed his gratitude for India’s continuous support in modernising Bhutan’s defence infrastructure and providing training to RBA personnel. He also reiterated Bhutan’s commitment to working closely with India to realise a shared vision of peace and prosperity in the region.

Advertisement

Lt Gen Tshering is currently on an official visit to India. This visit is part of ongoing high-level engagements between the two countries and presents an opportunity to further strengthen their bilateral defence and security cooperation.