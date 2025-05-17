India to showcase power sector achievements at BRICS meet in Brazil next week

India will highlight its achievements in the power and energy sector at the upcoming BRICS ‘Energy Ministers’ Meeting’ in Brazil on May 19, where Union Minister of Power and Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal will lead the Indian delegation.

The meeting is being held under the theme ‘Empowering Global South Cooperation for Inclusive and Sustainable Global Governance.’ It will bring together Energy Ministers from BRICS nations — Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa — to discuss key issues concerning energy.

India will showcase its achievements over the past decade, including a 90% increase in power capacity, leadership in renewable energy, green hydrogen, and biofuels, as well as innovations and sustainable development in the energy sector. The country will also reaffirm its commitment to ensuring equitable access to energy and accelerating the energy transition.

This visit underscores India’s determination to actively collaborate with BRICS nations in building a robust, future-oriented, and sustainable energy sector.