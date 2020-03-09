In order to evacuate the stranded Indians in coronavirus-hit Iran, India will send a C-17 Globemaster military aircraft on Monday night, sources said.

The aircraft will fly off from Hindon at 8 pm for Iran.

Last Thursday, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had said in the parliament that India is in touch with Iran on every possible evacuation of Indian pilgrims and students stuck in the nation.

Around 1200 Indians are estimated to be stranded in the COVID-19 affected Iran currently.

“If the Iranian government lends its support, a testing facility could be set up there as well, so that Indians there can be tested before they can be brought back,” Minister had said.

He said that the government is following up with Iran to tie-up for evacuating Indian pilgrims and students stranded in Tehran and Qom.

The confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus have reached 43 in India with new cases being reported from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir.

According to reports, a three-year-old child from Kerala has also been confirmed with the virus.

On Sunday, five fresh cases — including three who evaded screening on return from Italy — were reported in Kerala, prompting the government on Sunday to sound a renewed alert.

In view of the rising cases, several primary schools have been shut across the country including the national capital till March 31.

The Indian government has carried out two evacuation missions bringing back a total of 767 Indians from China.