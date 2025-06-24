India to reaffirm strong anti-terror stance at SCO Defence Ministers’ Summit in China

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to lead a high-level Indian delegation to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers’ Meeting, to be held in Qingdao, China, from June 25 to 26.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Defence, the Defence Ministers are expected to deliberate on a range of issues, including regional and international peace and security, counter-terrorism efforts, and enhanced cooperation among the Defence Ministries of SCO member states.

Singh is expected to underscore India’s steadfast commitment to the principles and objectives of the SCO, articulate India’s vision for fostering international peace and security, and call for joint and sustained efforts to combat terrorism and extremism in the region. He will also highlight the importance of enhancing trade, economic cooperation, and connectivity among SCO nations.

On the sidelines of the summit, Singh will hold bilateral meetings with the Defence Ministers of several participating countries, including China and Russia. India places special importance on the SCO as a platform for promoting multilateralism and fostering political, security, economic, and people-to-people engagement across the region.

The SCO adheres to a policy based on the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, non-interference in internal affairs, mutual respect, understanding, and equality among member states. Established in 2001, the intergovernmental organisation welcomed India as a full member in 2017. India held the rotating chairmanship in 2023.

The current SCO membership includes Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Iran, Belarus, and India. China has assumed the Chair of the SCO for 2025 under the theme “Upholding the Shanghai Spirit: SCO on the Move,” the statement added.