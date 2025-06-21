India to evacuate citizens of Nepal, Sri Lanka from Iran amid intensifying hostilities in Middle-East

Amid the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel, the Indian Embassy in Tehran on Saturday announced that, upon formal requests from the Governments of Nepal and Sri Lanka, the evacuation operation under ‘Operation Sindhu’ will now also include nationals from these two neighbouring countries.

The embassy also issued emergency contact numbers for affected citizens to seek immediate assistance: +989010144557, +989128109115, and +989128109109.

A Telegram channel has also been activated for effective coordination and communication.

The development comes as tensions escalate sharply between Iran and Israel, following the launch of Israel’s ‘Operation Rising Lion,’ a military initiative reportedly aimed at crippling Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.

Iran has responded with a series of counterstrikes, leading to a rapidly deteriorating security environment in the region.

In response to the mounting crisis, India on Wednesday initiated Operation Sindhu to ensure the safe return of its nationals from Iran.

The Indian Embassy in Tehran and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) remain actively engaged in coordination and logistical support to facilitate continued evacuations.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Iran said, “The Indian Embassy in Iran is evacuating all Indian Nationals in Iran. The Embassy may be contacted either on the Telegram channel or over the emergency contact numbers. +989010144557, +989128109115 and +989128109109.”