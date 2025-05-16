India to conduct first-ever space biology experiments aboard ISS AXIOM 4 mission: Jitendra Singh

India’s first experiment aboard the International Space Station will examine how microgravity and space radiation affect the growth of small edible algae — a potential food source for future long-duration space missions.

“India is set to conduct its first-ever biological experiments aboard the International Space Station (ISS) to study the sustainability of Human life in Space,” announced Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, and for Earth Sciences.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), in collaboration with the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), will spearhead these unique experiments. Astronauts trained by ISRO, DBT, and NASA will carry out the tests during the upcoming AXIOM-4 ISS mission, with Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla onboard.

This joint project by ISRO, NASA, and DBT aims to study how different algae grow and adapt in space compared to on Earth. Researchers will examine changes at the cellular and molecular level to identify the most suitable algal species for use in space, he added.

The official document highlighted the advantages of using microscopic algae to support life in space. Unlike traditional plants, these tiny organisms grow quickly, require minimal space, and efficiently purify the spacecraft by absorbing carbon dioxide and releasing oxygen, making them ideal for producing food and oxygen during long-duration space missions.

The Minister made these announcements on Wednesday during the inauguration of the Biofoundry facility (a factory for Biology) at the International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (ICGEB) in Delhi.

The Minister also informed delegates about a second experiment to be conducted aboard the ISS, which will explore ways to recycle human waste during long-term space missions to achieve self-sustainability in spacecraft and future extraterrestrial colonies. The study will examine how cyanobacteria—commonly known as blue-green algae—grow and how their proteins respond when fed with urea- and nitrate-rich nutrients.

According to the Minister, the experiment aims to explore Spirulina as a “superfood” due to its high protein and vitamin content, compare the growth of cyanobacterial cells in urea versus nitrate environments, and study the effect of space conditions on their metabolic profiles.

Scientists from the ICGEB and the ISRO collaborated to develop these research experiments. Rajesh Gokhale, Secretary DBT and Sr Adviser, DBT, Dr Alka Sharma; Dr Ramesh Sonti, Director, ICGEB New Delhi, were also present during the visit and briefing.