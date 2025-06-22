India to commission powerful new warship ‘Tamal’ with enhanced indigenous systems

The Indian Navy is all set to commission its latest stealth multi-role frigate at Kaliningrad in Russia. Named “Tamal”, it will be the eighth in the series of Krivak class frigates to be commissioned from Russia.

Vice Admiral Sanjay J Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command, would preside over the ceremony along with other Indian and Russian government and defence officials.

A statement from the Naval spokesperson stated that Tamal is the second ship of the Tushil Class, which are the upgraded versions of their predecessors — the Talwar and Teg classes, each of which has three ships. As part of the broader Tushil class contract, India is also building two similar frigates, called the Triput class, at Goa Shipyard Limited with technology transfer and design assistance from the Russian side. Upon the completion of this series, the Indian Navy will operate ten ships with similar capabilities and commonality in equipment, weapons, and sensor systems, spread across four different classes.

Tamal’s construction was closely overseen by a team of Indian specialists from the Warship Overseeing Team stationed in Kaliningrad, operating under the aegis of the Indian Embassy in Moscow. At Naval Headquarters, the project was steered by the Directorate of Ship Production under the Controller of Warship Production and Acquisition.

Tamal has been built at Yantar Shipyard in Kaliningrad, and is the last warship to be inducted from a foreign source, in line with the Government of India’s impetus on Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives.

The ship has 26 percent indigenous components, including the BrahMos long-range cruise missile for targeting both at sea and land. The ship has significant upgrades in its arsenal in comparison to its predecessors, such as vertically launched surface-to-air missiles, improved 100 MM gun, new age EO/IR system in addition to the standard 30 MM CIWS, heavyweight torpedoes, urgent-attack anti-submarine rockets, and a host of surveillance and fire control radars and systems, the statement added.

Force multipliers include Air Early Warning and Multi Role helicopters, which can operate from the deck of Tamal. The combat capability of the ship is augmented by a host of Network Centric Warfare capabilities and an advanced Electronic Warfare suite. Tamal punches well above its weight with a very high tonnage to firepower ratio, extended endurance, and a top speed in excess of 30 knots.

The crew, comprising over 250 personnel, has undergone rigorous ashore as well as afloat training in extremely challenging winter conditions of St. Petersburg and Kaliningrad, Russia. Tamal has successively completed extensive sea trials undertaken over three months, proving its systems, weapons, and sensors.

The 125-metre-long, 3,900-ton warship Tamal is an impressive blend of Indian and Russian cutting-edge technologies and best practices in warship construction. The ship’s new design provides it with enhanced stealth features and greater stability characteristics.

With the collaboration of Indian naval specialists and Russia’s Severnoye Design Bureau, the indigenous content of the ship has been enhanced to 26%. The number of made-in-India systems has more than doubled to 33. Tamal is equipped with the latest technology in warfighting, including the BrahMos supersonic missile system for anti-ship and land-attack capabilities, Surface Surveillance Radar complex, and HUMSA NG Mk II sonar with the anti-submarine weapon firing complex amongst a host of cutting-edge weapons and sensors of Indian Origin.

It also features modern communication and data-link systems, navigation equipment, and critical infrastructure, making the ship a powerful asset for naval operations. The major Indian OEMs involved were BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited, Bharat Electronics Limited, Keltron, Nova Integrated Systems from Tata, Elcome Marine, Johnson Controls India, and many more.

Upon commissioning, Tamal will join the ‘Sword Arm’ of the Indian Navy, the Western Fleet, under the Western Naval Command. It will not only be a symbol of the Indian Navy’s growing capabilities, but also exemplify the collaborative strength of the India-Russia partnership.