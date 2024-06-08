India thanks China for congratulating Modi on election victory

India on Saturday thanked China for congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the NDA’s victory in the Lok Sabha elections, and said it will pursue efforts towards normalisation of ties between the two nations based on mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity.

”Thank you @MFA_China for congratulating PM @narendramodi on his election victory. Will continue to pursue efforts towards normalisation of India-China ties based on mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a social media post on X.

He was responding to the Chinese Foreign ministry congratulating Mr Modi and the NDA on election victory.

“We look forward to a healthy & stable China-India relationship,” Beijing said.

India-China relations have been far from normal since April 2020 when a military stand-off between the armies of the two countries began in eastern Ladakh. Despite umpteen meetings, the two nations have not been able to resolve the military stand-off satisfactorily.

Meanwhile, China on Friday objected to the exchange of messages between Taiwan President Lai Ching-te and Mr Modi over the poll outcome in India.

On Wednesday, Mr Lai, who was elected Taiwan’s President last month, in a post on X, said: “My sincere congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi on his election victory. We look forward to enhancing the fast-growing #Taiwan-#India partnership, expanding our collaboration on trade, technology & other sectors to contribute to peace & prosperity in the #IndoPacific.”

Replying to the message, Mr Modi said: “Thank you @ChingteLai for your warm message. I look forward to closer ties as we work towards mutually beneficial economic and technological partnership.”

China said it opposes all forms of official interactions between the Taiwan authorities and countries having diplomatic relations with China.

”There is but one China in the world. Taiwan is an inalienable part of the territory of the People’s Republic of China,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.