India Targets Key Military Sites in Pakistan Amid Cross-Border Clashes

India has launched multiple precision attacks on Pakistan’s identified military targets in response to the targeted strikes carried out by the latter on civilian and military infrastructures since last night.

The Indian armed forces struck Pakistan’s technical infrastructure, command and control centres, radar sites and weapon storage areas.

Addressing a joint media briefing organised by the Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Defence, Col Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said that Pakistan military targets at Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur and Chunian were engaged using air-launched precision weapons from fighter jets. Radar sites at Pasrur and Sialkot aviation bases were also targeted using precision ammunition.

“Pakistan attempted multiple air intrusions targeting civilian infrastructures and killing some civilians,” they said.

It was also revealed that Pakistan used Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles (UCAVs) drones, long-range weapons, loitering munitions and fighter aircraft to target civilian areas and military infrastructure along the Western front.

“From Srinagar to Naliya, in more than 26 locations, airspace infiltration was attempted. There were also high-speed missile attacks, which were noticed subsequently at 1:40 am at several air bases in Punjab,” said Col Qureshi.

“Pakistan military also resorted to air intrusion using drones and firing of heavy-calibre weapons along the Line of Control (LoC) between India and Pakistan. Limited damage was sustained to equipment and personnel at Indian Air Force Stations at Udhampur, Pathankot, Adampur and Bhuj,” said Wing Commander Vyomika Singh.

Heavy exchange of artillery, mortars and small arms fire in Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri and Akhnoor sectors also continued, to which the Indian Army has responded effectively and proportionately, causing extensive damage to Pakistan’s army.

Calling Pakistan’s strike a “deplorable cowardly act,” the officers said that a medicare center and school premises at the airbases of Srinagar, Awantipora, and Udhampur were also attacked.

The officers also revealed that Pakistan military is moving its troops into forward areas along with an “offensive intent to further escalate the situation.”

Debunking the claims being circulated by the Pakistan and its state sponsored machinery, Col Qureshi said, “Pakistan has also attempted to execute a continued malicious misinformation campaign, with claims of destruction of the Indian S-400 system at Adampur, destruction of airfields at Surat and Sirsa…India unequivocally rejects these false claims being spread by Pakistan.”

During the briefing the time-stamped images of perfectly intact Indian air bases, which Pakistan claimed to have struck, were also shown to falsify their claims.