India takes up with Canadian authorities attack on Hindu temple

Condemning the act of vandalism of a Hindu temple in Ontario (Canada), India on Thursday said it has raised the issue with the Canadian authorities.

“This is an unfortunate incident and should not have happened. We condemn the incident, and we are in touch with the Canadian authorities to ensure this doesn’t happen again,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.

The statement came a day after a Hindu temple was vandalised with anti-India graffiti in Windsor in Canada’s Ontario. The Windsor Police Service has started an investigation into the vandalism as a “hate-motivated incident” and two suspects are wanted in the incident.

“On April 5, 2023, officers were dispatched to a Hindu temple in the 1700 block of Northway Avenue following a report of hate-motivated vandalism. Officers discovered anti-Hindu and anti-India graffiti sprayed in black on an exterior wall of the building,” the Windsor Police said in the statement.