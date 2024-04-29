India summons Canadian diplomat, lodges strong protests over ‘Khalistan’ slogans at an event attended by Trudeau

India on Monday summoned the Canadian Deputy High Commissioner and lodged a strong protest over the raising of separatist slogans on ‘Khalistan’ at an event in Toronto which was being addressed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The Government of India’s deep concern and strong protest was conveyed at such disturbing actions being allowed to continue unchecked at the event, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

“This illustrates once again the political space that has been given in Canada to separatism, extremism and violence. Their continued expressions not only impact India-Canada relations but also encourage a climate of violence and criminality in Canada to the detriment of its own citizens,” the statement added.

Pro-Khalistan slogans were raised in the presence of Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau during an event organized on the occasion of Khalsa Day celebrations in Toronto on Sunday.

The latest sloganeering comes amid strained diplomatic relations between India and Canada.

The slogans were heard in the presence of Trudeau as well as opposition leader Pierre Poilievre. Slogans of “Khalistan Zindabad” were heard at the event in which NDP (New Democratic Party) leader Jagmeet Singh and Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow were also present.