India strikes terror camps in Pakistan, PoK in response to Pahalgam attack

India on Wednesday launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, carrying out precision strikes on nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

The strikes on terror camps came in response to the deadly Pahalgam attack by Pakistan-backed terrorists in which 26 innocent civilians were killed.

“A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed,” said the Ministry of Defence.

It further informed that nine have been targeted.

“Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution,” the statement further read.

The ministry said that these steps come in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered.

“We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable…There will be detailed briefing on ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, later today,” it added.

The Indian Army confirmed the action in a post on X. “Justice is served. Jai Hind,” the Army wrote along with #Pahalgamterrorattack.

| Visuals from Line of Control (LoC) as the Indian Armed Forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in #Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied #JammuandKashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed.#OperationSindoor… pic.twitter.com/uCaLbbOfx6 — The Statesman (@TheStatesmanLtd) May 6, 2025

Pakistani media also reported missile strikes in Kotli, Bahawalpur and Muzaffarabad. Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said: “…India launched air strikes on Subhanullah mosque in Bahwalpur’s Ahmed East area, Kotli and Muzaffarabad at three places from the air.”

He further stated that “Pakistan will respond to this at a time and place of its own choosing. This heinous provocation will not go unanswered.”